Investors Buy High Volume of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Call Options (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,665% compared to the average volume of 3,932 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 84,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

