Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,704 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,009% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

Shares of HYMC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.