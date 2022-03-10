Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $119.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -238.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

