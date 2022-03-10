Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.36. Ion Energy shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 8,182 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Ion Energy from C$0.91 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$22.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

