IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

IOOF Holdings Ltd (ASX:IFL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from IOOF’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.37.

About IOOF

IOOF Holdings Ltd provides financial advice, portfolio management and administration, and investment management services in Australia. It offers financial planning advice and stockbroking services, such as investment research, training, compliance support, and access to financial products. The company also provides administration and management services through master trust platforms, which offer a single access point to a range of investment products.

