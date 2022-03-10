IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.22.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.