IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.38 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.