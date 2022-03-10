iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,475,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after purchasing an additional 666,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $72.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $78.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

