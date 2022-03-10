iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

DSI stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.41. 3,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.42. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $73.73 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.