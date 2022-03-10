iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,484,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 585,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 58,902 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of EWW opened at $49.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

