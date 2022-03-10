iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $111.82

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $111.82 and last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 11797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.