iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,545,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

