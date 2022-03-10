iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $21,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.86. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,735. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $229.41 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

