iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 141,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 87,145 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 209,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

SLV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 805,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,985,996. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

