iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Gap Up to $23.08

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.08, but opened at $23.76. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 16,696 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 109,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

