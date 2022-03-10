iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $123.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

