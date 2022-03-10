iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.92 and last traded at C$32.83. Approximately 6,488,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,536,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.41.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is a positive change from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

