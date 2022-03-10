iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter worth $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $69.82 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1 year low of $67.37 and a 1 year high of $87.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.