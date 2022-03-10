Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.02. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $507.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.