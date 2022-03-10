Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Given a C$13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on IVN. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Shares of IVN opened at C$11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$6.27 and a one year high of C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.16.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

