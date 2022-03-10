J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.39.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.88. 494,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,089. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $154.27 and a 12-month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $143,713,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

