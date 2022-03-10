Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of J stock opened at $125.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

