James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Up 6.5% on Insider Buying Activity

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) shot up 6.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $23.17 and last traded at $23.17. 5,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 78,800 shares of company stock worth $1,618,128. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JRVR has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $831.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -23.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of James River Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 747,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 523,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of James River Group by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

