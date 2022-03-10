Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 42,649 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

