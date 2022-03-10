Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000.
Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.