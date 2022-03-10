Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,676,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,910,000.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

