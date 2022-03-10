Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,212 shares of company stock valued at $743,754 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

