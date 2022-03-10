Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,070,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,338,000 after buying an additional 170,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,994,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,196,000 after buying an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 157,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of PNTG opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $58.21.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

