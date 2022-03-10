Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Freshworks stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

