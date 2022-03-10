Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,930,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Freshworks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.
