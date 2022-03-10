Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,032 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after acquiring an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.67 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.08, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 34,804 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $2,681,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,271 shares of company stock worth $20,176,416. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.