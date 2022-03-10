Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 60,921 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,921 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.