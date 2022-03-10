Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.95

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and traded as low as $17.21. Japan Tobacco shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1,650 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

