JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €27.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €27.50 ($29.89) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

DEC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.20 ($23.04) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €26.50 ($28.80) price target on JCDecaux in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €24.87 ($27.03).

EPA DEC opened at €21.00 ($22.83) on Thursday. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a one year high of €36.90 ($40.11). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €23.40 and a 200 day moving average of €23.06.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

