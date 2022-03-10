Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on APAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.54%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $23,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

