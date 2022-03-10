Jefferies Financial Group Increases Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Price Target to $36.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $41.45.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.