JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $1,047,500.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.95.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JELD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

