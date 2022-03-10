JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fluor by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 16,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,249. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

