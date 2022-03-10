JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $329.65. 1,754,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $307.39 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

