Jigstack (STAK) Price Hits $0.0031

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, Jigstack has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Jigstack has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $11,358.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Jigstack Profile

Jigstack (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.