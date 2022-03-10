JMP Securities Cuts Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $9.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sonder stock opened at 4.94 on Thursday. Sonder has a 1 year low of 4.22 and a 1 year high of 11.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 899,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,972,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.60% of Sonder as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

