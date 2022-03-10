JMP Securities Cuts Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $9.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sonder in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Sonder stock opened at 4.94 on Thursday. Sonder has a 1 year low of 4.22 and a 1 year high of 11.00.
About Sonder (Get Rating)
Sonder Holdings Inc is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc, formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonder (SOND)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.