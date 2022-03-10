JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JOAN stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

