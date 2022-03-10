JOANN (JOAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
JOAN stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JOANN by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 73,416 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JOANN by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 30,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
