Johnny Trotter Acquires 2,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.78 per share, with a total value of $91,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, February 24th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,525. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after buying an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 216,295 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

