Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Cut by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,013.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock worth $5,499,509. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

