Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.52 billion to $24.10 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $99.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $102.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.66. 6,171,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $166.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

