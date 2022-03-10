Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Johnson Service Group stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday.
About Johnson Service Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Service Group (JSVGF)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.