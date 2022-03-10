JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Neutral

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PASG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 533,800 shares of company stock worth $2,902,866. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after buying an additional 373,532 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Passage Bio by 2,584.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 381,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.