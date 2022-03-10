JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Underweight

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRBK. Wedbush initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,926 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $4,916,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

