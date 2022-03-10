JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JMF stock opened at GBX 989.70 ($12.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,191.95. The company has a market cap of £231.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.77).
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (Get Rating)
