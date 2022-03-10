JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Announces Dividend of GBX 8

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JMF stock opened at GBX 989.70 ($12.97) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,191.95. The company has a market cap of £231.45 million and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 885 ($11.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.77).

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

