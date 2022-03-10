JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 6,045,809 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.