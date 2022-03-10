Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 2,569,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,227. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 148,347 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $570,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,114,000 after buying an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

