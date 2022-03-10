Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,980 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($102.20) to GBX 4,980 ($65.25) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($67.07) to GBX 5,099 ($66.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.42) to GBX 4,840 ($63.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 8,110.82 ($106.27).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,350.50 ($30.80) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,385.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,740.35. The company has a market cap of £5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,097 ($106.09).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

