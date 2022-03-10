Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 17.8%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) rose 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 126,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 98,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.
The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.68.
About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)
Featured Stories
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Karnalyte Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karnalyte Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.