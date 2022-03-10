Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 17.8%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating) rose 17.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 126,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 98,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.55 million and a PE ratio of -12.68.

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

